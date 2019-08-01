Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Britain tells Iran: There will be no tanker swap

Published 34 minutes ago on 01 August 2019

Newly appointed Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. — Reuters pic
Newly appointed Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 1 — Britain today ruled out exchanging an Iranian tanker detained by Gibraltar for a British-flagged tanker seized by Iran in the Gulf.

“We are not going to barter: if people or nations have detained UK-flagged illegally then the rule of law and rule of international law must be upheld,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said while on a trip to Bangkok.

“We are not going to barter a ship that was detained legally with a ship that was detained illegally: that’s not the way that Iran will come in from the cold,” he said. “So I am afraid some kind of barter or haggle or linkage is not on the table.”

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker last month. That came after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World