Japan scrambles fighters to intercept Russian and Chinese planes

File picture shows a Japanese Air Self Defense Force F-15 fighter scrambling at the Air Self Defense Force Naha base in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, Japan, April 13, 2015. — Kyodo picture via Reuters

TOKYO, July 23 — Japan’s military scrambled fighter aircraft to intercept Russian and Chinese planes, it said today, including an observation jet at which South Korean forces fired warning shots after it entered airspace over an island claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

Japan, like South Korea, identified two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers flying over the strait between the countries.

In addition, there was a Russian A-50 observation plane at which South Korea had fired warning shots after it passed close to the island it controls, known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan.

Japan regularly scrambles fighters to intercept Chinese and Russian aircraft that fly close to its territory, with 999 such intercepts in the twelve months that ended on March 31. — Reuters