Israeli forces surround demolition-threatened Palestinian homes

A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister fired by Israeli forces in the Palestinian village of Sur Baher which sits on either side of the barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 20, 2019. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, July 22 — Israeli forces surrounded a number of Palestinian homes it considers illegal south of Jerusalem early today, an AFP journalist saw, ahead of expected demolitions that have drawn international concern.

Dozens of Israeli police and military began sealing off at least four multi-story buildings in the Sur Baher area south of Jerusalem early today, the journalist said.

Reporters and activists were prevented from reaching the area and residents and activists were being dragged out.

One man yelled “I want to die here” after being dragged out.

The buildings are close to Israel's separation barrier which cuts off the occupied West Bank and the Jewish state says they were built without too close to the wall.

Palestinians accuse Israel of using security as a pretext to force them out of the area as part of long-term efforts to expand settlements and roads linking them.

They also point out that most of the buildings are located in areas meant to be under Palestinian Authority civilian control under the agreements between the Palestinian and Israeli governments.

Ismail Abadiyeh, who lives in one of the buildings under threat with his family, said they would be left homeless.

“We will be on the street,” he told AFP.

On June 18, residents received a 30-day notice from Israeli authorities informing them of their intent to demolish the homes, many of which are still under construction.

According to UN humanitarian affairs agency OCHA, the ruling affects 10 buildings already built or under construction, including around 70 apartments.

The demolitions would see 17 people displaced and another 350 affected, according to the United Nations.

European Union diplomats recently toured the area and the United Nations has called on Israel to abandon the demolition plan.

Residents fear another 100 buildings in the area in a similar situation could be at risk in the near future.

It is extremely difficult for Palestinians to receive construction permits from Israeli authorities in areas under their control, and Palestinians and rights activists say a housing shortage has resulted.

Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israel began construction of the barrier during the bloody second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, in the early 2000s and says it is necessary to protect against attacks.

Palestinians see it as an “apartheid wall.” — AFP