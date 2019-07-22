Hong Kong leader says ‘attack’ on China rep office a challenge to national sovereignty

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Hong Kong, China July 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 22 — Hong Kong’s leader today strongly condemned some anti-government protesters for an “attack” on China’s main representative office in the city.

Yesterday police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse activists after they had fled China’s Liaison Office, its main representative branch in the city, after defacing some walls and a national emblem.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said the targeting of the office was a “challenge” to national sovereignty, condemning violent behaviour of any kind.

She also described as “shocking” an apparent attack by organised triad criminal gangs on ordinary citizens and protesters at a train station yesterday, saying authorities would investigate fully. — Reuters