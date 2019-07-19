Three British ministers set to resign if Johnson becomes PM, report says

British justice minister David Gauke, finance minister Philip Hammond and international development minister Rory Stewart are set to resign the day Boris Johnson (pic) becomes the next prime minister. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 19 — Three British cabinet ministers are set to resign the day Boris Johnson, if as expected, becomes Britain’s next prime minister, The Times newspaper reported yesterday.

British justice minister David Gauke is set to resign soon after Theresa May completes her last prime minister’s questions on next Wednesday, the newspaper reported on its web site.

Philip Hammond, the country’s finance minister, and Rory Stewart, the international development minister, are also considering leaving before Johnson becomes prime minister, the report said. — Reuters