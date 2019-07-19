Italy’s Salvini to see Di Maio as fate of govt hangs in balance

File picture shows Interior Minister Matteo Salvini gesturing next to Italy’s Minister of Labour and Industry Luigi Di Maio at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

ROME, July 19 — Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said today he would see coalition partner and leader of the 5-Star Movement Luigi Di Maio amid speculation that the government might collapse.

“We will certainly meet ... the problem is not Di Maio, but opposition coming from many 5-Star politicians,” said Salvini, who heads the far-right League party.

Many League politicians have urged Salvini to quit the coalition and seek to trigger early elections, complaining that they can no longer work with the anti-system 5-Star.

Salvini did not say when he planned to see Di Maio, but made clear he sympathised with his parliamentarians.

“There is an obvious and total block on proposals, initiatives, projects and infrastructure by some 5-Star ministers that hurts Italy,” he said in his statement.

“It is nothing personal. Luigi Di Maio is a correct and respectable person, but the ‘noes’ and the daily block on work and reforms by 5-Stars is unacceptable,” he added.

Much of the League anger is focused on stalled efforts to hand greater autonomy to the regions — something the party’s wealthy, northern strongholds have long demanded.

Government ministers are due to meet later today to discuss the project, with no compromise in sight. — Reuters