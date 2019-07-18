Toll in Japan suspected arson rises to 24, says fire department

An aerial view shows firefighters battling fires at a three-storey studio of Kyoto Animation Co in Kyoto in this photo taken by Kyodo, July 18, 2019. — Kyodo handout via Reuters

KYOTO, July 18 — At least 24 people are feared dead in a suspected arson attack on an animation company in the Japanese city of Kyoto today, a fire department official told AFP.

The official said one person had been found on the second floor of the building “in cardio-respiratory arrest,” a term used in Japan to signify a victim’s death before it is officially certified.

The official said “10 or more people” were found in the same condition on the stairs from the second floor to the roof, bringing the total toll in the blaze so far to at least 24. — AFP