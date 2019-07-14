35-year-old man dies from fall in Singapore’s Ngee Ann City mall

Police on the scene outside an Action City store at the Basement 2 level of the Orchard Road mall July 14, 2019. — Picture by Najeer Yusof/TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 14 — A 35-year-old man has died after apparently falling several floors in Ngee Ann City today.

He was found lying motionless and subsequently died from his injuries, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Photos on social media showed a pool of blood on the ground outside an Action City store at the Basement 2 level of the Orchard Road mall.

The police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 391 Orchard Road at 2:07pm on Sunday.

“A 35-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location. He was unconscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and subsequently succumbed to his injuries,” said the SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing. — TODAY