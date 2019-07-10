UK PM hopeful Johnson risks being a US ‘patsy’ if he prompted envoy resignation, says Labour

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was accused of being the US' 'patsy' for not voicing support for Darroch. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 10 — Boris Johnson, frontrunner to become next prime minister, would be the “patsy” of US President Donald Trump if his lack of support for British ambassador Kim Darroch prompted his resignation, a Labour spokesman said today.

The opposition party spokesman said he was referring to reports that it was Johnson’s reluctance to express support for Darroch in a war of words with Trump that had prompted the ambassador to resign.

“If that’s the case I think it’s clear that Boris Johnson is effectively behaving as Donald Trump’s patsy and he’s doing that clearly because he is banking on a sweetheart trade deal and is putting himself in hock to the US president,” the spokesman told reporters. — Reuters