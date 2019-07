Oil supertanker ‘Grace 1’ on suspicion of being carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria is seen near Gibraltar, Spain July 4, 2019. — Reuters

MADRID, July 5 — Gibraltar’s Supreme Court has ruled that a seized Iranian tanker suspected of breaching sanctions by shipping oil to Syria can be detained for 14 more days, the British territory’s attorney general said today.

The supertanker was stopped in the early hours yesterday, after which authorities had a 72-hour window before they had to release the ship. But the court granted them a 14-day extension. — AFP