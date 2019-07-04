Seven charged with murder of 31-year-old man at Singapore's Orchard Towers

Two of the suspects in the Orchard Towers murder case seen outside court July 4, 2019. — Picture by Hanidah Amin/CAN via TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 4 — Six men and one woman were charged today with the murder of a 31-year-old man at Orchard Towers on Tuesday morning.

The accused are Tan Sen Yang, 27, Loo Boon Chong, 25, Tan Hong Seng, 22, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, 26, Chan Jia Xing, 26, Ang Da Yuan, 26, and Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22.

The seven were described in charge sheets as members of an unlawful assembly.

They allegedly killed Satheesh Noel Gobidass, who collapsed near an escalator in the building, prompting onlookers to rush forward to check on him.

The police were alerted to the incident at 6.25am. Satheesh, who was found lying motionless in a pool of blood, was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious and pronounced dead an hour later.

On Thursday, Tan Sen Yang, Tan Hong Seng, and Loo were charged via video link, while the others were charged in court. They all face one charge of committing murder as members of an unlawful assembly in the prosecution of the common object of the assembly, which carries the death penalty.

Out of the seven, only Chan was represented by a lawyer, Mr John Koh of Populus Law Corporation.

The court room was packed as more than 20 of the accused’s family members and friends were present. The seven, still dressed in their own attire, were expressionless when their names were called.

Three of the suspects in the Orchard Towers murder case seen outside court on July 4, 2019. — Picture by Hanidah Amin/CAN via TODAY

Starting by asking the family members to raise their hands, District Judge Christopher Goh Eng Chiang said the seven will be remanded at the Central Police Division until investigations are complete, after which they will also undergo a three-week psychiatric evaluation at the Complex Medical Centre in Changi Prison.

During the three-week period, no one will be allowed to speak to them, he added.

After the psychiatric reports are done, the seven will be remanded at Changi Prison until the High Court is ready to take over the management of the case, he said.

No bail can be offered as the seven are facing a capital charge, DJ Goh stated.

The judge also did not allow family members nor Chan’s lawyer to speak to the accused persons at the dock today.

The seven will return to court on July 11.

One woman who was arrested with the seven is still assisting the police with investigations. — TODAY