Hong Kong protesters seize parliament chamber; spray walls with graffiti

Protesters break into the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 1, 2019, on the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, July 1 — Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong seized the parliament’s main debating chamber late today, daubing its walls with graffiti and fixing a British colonial-era flag to the main podium, an AFP reporter on the scene said.

Dozens of masked protesters stormed into the chambers after successfully breaching the complex’s reinforced glass windows, shouting slogans and spraying the city’s coat of arms with black paint.

A black and white banner hoisted in the chamber read in Chinese: “Bow to protect rule of law. Oppose extradition.” — AFP