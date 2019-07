Protesters break into the Legislative Council building during the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG, July 1 — Hong Kong’s government slammed protesters late today for storming the city’s parliament, accusing demonstrators of deploying “extreme violence”.

“Radical protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex with extreme violence,” the statement read.

“These protesters seriously jeopardised the safety of police officers and members of the public. Such violent acts are unacceptable to society.” — AFP