Three dead in central Paris fire, rescue services say

PARIS, June 22 — Three people died and another was seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a building in central Paris in the early hours of Saturday, fire services said.

One of the victims died after jumping out of the window of the six-storey block of flats situated in the 11th district, which also housed a restaurant and a hammam, a spokesman for the fire services said.

The blaze was reported at around 5.00am (0300 GMT, 11am Malaysia Time) and it took nearly four hours for 200 firefighters to bring it under control, according to fire captain Florian Lointier.

By 08.45am, the fire still wasn’t fully extinguished.

A total of 27 people were treated for smoke inhalation, the rescue services said. — AFP