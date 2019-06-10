US Supreme Court rebuffs bid to expand legal protections for gun silencers

The men had asked the court to decide whether silencers were covered by the US Constitution's Second Amendment. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, June 10 — The US Supreme Court today turned away a bid to widen legal protections for gun silencers in a case involving two Kansas men convicted for failing to register the devices as required by federal law, as the justices again sidestepped a chance to rule on the scope of the right to bear arms.

The justices declined to hear appeals by the two men, Shane Cox and Jeremy Kettler, and left in place their convictions in cases brought by federal prosecutors. The men had asked the court to decide whether silencers - muzzle attachments that suppress the sound of a gunshot - are covered by the US Constitution’s Second Amendment, which protects the right to keep and bear arms. — Reuters