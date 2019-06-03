Gunman shoots dead village chief at mosque in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT (Thailand), June 3 — A masked gunman opened fire in a mosque here last night, killing a village chief and injuring another worshipper during prayers attended by about 30 people.

An eyewitness said the gunman, armed with an AK47 rifle, entered the mosque in the Rangae District at 8.45pm (9.45pm Malaysian time) and fired twice at Fakrudin Tokdeng, 48, chief of Kampung Awae, hitting him in the head and back. Fakrudin died on the spot.

A ricocheting bullet hit worshipper Mayudi Abu, 43, in a thigh, he said.

The eyewitness said the worshippers were prostrating when the gunman struck.

He said the attacker fled in a sports utility vehicle.

Rangae assistant chief of criminal investigation Pol Capt Nathawat Keawhan said Fakrudin had received a death threat seven months ago when someone sent him a packet of rice with four live bullets in it at the same mosque.

He said the police were on the trail of the assailant.

Fakrudin was buried at the Kampung Awae cemetery. He leaves behind a wife and two children, aged 20 and 16.

This is second incident of a shooting death at a mosque in Kampung Awae.

Two years ago, the chief of Kampung Kuling in the Yingo District, was shot dead at one of the three mosques in the village during dawn prayers with other worshippers. — Bernama