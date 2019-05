Kushner had been spearheading Middle East diplomacy efforts. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, May 28 — Trump administration officials Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Brian Hook are visiting in Morocco, Jordan and Israel this week to discuss the economic portion of Kushner’s Middle East peace plan, a White House official said today.

The trip, which will last through Friday, comes before a workshop on the proposal planned for late June in Bahrain, the official said. The group plans to be in Israel on Thursday, according to the official. — Reuters