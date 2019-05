A pro-Brexit protester holds a placard near Environment Secretary Michael Gove, ahead of the forthcoming EU elections, outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, May 22, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 26 — Environment minister and prominent pro-Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said today he would be running to replace Theresa May as British prime minister, Sky News reported.

“I can confirm that I will be putting my name forward to be prime minister of this country,” Sky News quoted Gove as telling reporters outside his house.

“I believe that I’m ready to unite the Conservative and Unionist Party, ready to deliver Brexit, and ready to lead this great country.” — Reuters