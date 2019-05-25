Irish PM’s pro-EU party ahead in European elections

File photo of Ireland’s Prime minister Leo Varadkar at the EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg, Sweden November 17, 2017. — Picture by TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via Reuters

DUBLIN, May 24 — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s staunchly pro-EU Fine Gael party was seen in the lead in European elections, according to an exit poll today, after a campaign dominated by concerns about Brexit.

Centre-right Fine Gael candidates were ahead in two of Ireland’s three constituencies, with the Greens coming first in Dublin, the poll of around 3,000 voters conducted by TV channels RTE and TG4 in Dublin suggested.

As he cast his vote in Dublin earlier on Friday, Varadkar warned that Brexit was entering a “very dangerous” phase following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May as a more hardline politician could replace her.

“But whatever happens, we’re going to hold our nerve.

“We’re going to continue to build and strengthen and deepen our alliances across the European Union and we’ll make sure that we see Ireland through this,” he said.

In the South constituency, Fine Gael was on 16 per cent, while the other main centre-right party Fianna Fail and centre-left Sinn Fein were on 13 per cent.

In the Midlands-North-West, Fine Gael was on 25 followed by Sinn Fein on 15 and the Greens on 12.

In Dublin, the Greens were on 23 followed by Fine Gael on 14 and Fianna Fail on 12. — AFP