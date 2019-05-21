Russia’s FSB wants alleged US spy to be held for 3 more months, reports fax

MOSCOW, May 21 — Russia’s FSB security service has asked a court to keep a former US marine accused of espionage in pre-trial detention for another three months, the Interfax news agency reported today.

Paul Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28 and accused of espionage, a charge he denies. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for up to 20 years.

Whelan was due to be kept in pre-trial detention until May 28 while investigators continue to look into his case. The FSB said it now wanted him to be detained until the end of August, Interfax reported. — Reuters