German armed forces suspend training ops in Iraq on regional tensions

BERLIN, May 15 — Germany is suspending military training operations in Iraq due to increasing regional tensions, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry said today.

Germany has indications of potential attacks supported by Iran, he said, adding that this did not mean the training programmes could not resume in the coming days.

Focus Online said the decision had been taken in coordination with partner countries fighting Islamic State in the region.

A spokesman for the German Defence Ministry said the German armed forces had 160 soldiers involved in the training deployment in Iraq. — Reuters