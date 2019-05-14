Europe rejects US escalation strategy against Iran

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at a EU foreign ministers meeting with Eastern Partnership partners in Brussels May 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, May 14 — Europe yesterday urged the US not to further escalate tensions over the Iran nuclear deal, with Britain issuing a stark warning of the risk of conflict erupting “by accident” in the Gulf.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a last-minute change of plan scrapping an expected Moscow trip to instead visit Brussels and meet his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany.

The ministers, from the European signatories to the 2015 accord that curbed Iran's nuclear ambitions in return for sanctions relief, all publicly criticised the hardline US approach.

Iran last week announced it was suspending some of its commitments under the agreement, a year after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and imposed swingeing sanctions on the Islamic republic — putting the deal in peril.

Yesterday US President Donald Trump warned that Iran would “suffer greatly” were it to “do anything,” after US intelligence suggested Tehran was planning to attack US interests in the region.

Washington is sending an amphibious assault ship and a Patriot missile battery to the Gulf, having already deployed an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers.

'Most unstable region'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin “still regards this nuclear agreement as the basis for Iran not having any nuclear weapons in the future and we regard this as existential for our security.”

Maas said he used his one-on-one meeting with Pompeo to stress that “we are concerned about the development and the tensions in the region, that we do not want there to be a military escalation.”

British foreign minister Hunt called for “a period of calm” and bluntly warned of the danger of pushing Iran back towards developing nuclear weapons.

“Most of all we must make sure we don't end up putting Iran back on the path to re-nuclearisation, because if Iran becomes a nuclear power its neighbours are likely to want to become nuclear powers,” Hunt said.

“This is already the most unstable region in the world and it would be a massive step in the wrong direction.”

The European Union's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, who held her own meeting with Pompeo, stressed the need for dialogue as “the only and the best way to address differences and avoid escalation” in the region.

“We continue to fully support the nuclear deal with Iran, its full implementation,” Mogherini said.

“It has been and continues to be for us a key element of the non-proliferation architecture both globally and in the region.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian joined the criticism saying Washington's move to step up sanctions against Iran “does not suit us.”

'Nuclear bomb'

Mogherini chaired a meeting of the so-called E3 — Britain, France and Germany — to discuss efforts to keep the deal going, including the special trade mechanism called Instex the trio set up to try to enable legitimate trade with Iran to continue without falling foul of US sanctions.

Instex was launched in January but is still not operational and has been dismissed scornfully by the Iranian senior leadership.

After talks with the E3, Mogherini said they aimed to get Instex up and running and have the first transactions "hopefully in the next few weeks".

President Hassan Rouhani issued an ultimatum to the Europeans last week threatening that Iran would go further if they fail to deliver sanctions relief to counterbalance Trump's renewed assault on the Iranian economy within 60 days.

The European powers rejected that ultimatum.

The US has continued to build pressure on Iran, with Pompeo accusing Tehran of planning “imminent” attacks and bolstering the military presence in the Gulf.

Brian Hook, the US special envoy for Iran, insisted the Islamic republic was itself an “escalating threat.”

Pompeo was to head to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi today to meet President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a State Department official said.

Pompeo's trip has been seen as a precursor to a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, next month.

Trump said yesterday that he expects to meet with the presidents of both Russia and China on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

However the Kremlin swiftly countered that no such meeting had been arranged. — AFP