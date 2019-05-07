Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

Rare win for Canada's Greens in special election deals blow to Trudeau

Published 25 minutes ago on 07 May 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pic) and his ruling Liberals were dealt a blow at a special parliamentary election when the Green Party pulled off a rare victory May 6, 2019. — Reuters pic
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pic) and his ruling Liberals were dealt a blow at a special parliamentary election when the Green Party pulled off a rare victory May 6, 2019. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, May 7 — Canada's Green Party pulled off a rare victory yesterday in a special election for a parliamentary seat, provisional results showed, dealing a fresh blow to the ruling Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The win in the Pacific province of British Columbia was only the second time the Greens, who are a much less important political force than in Europe, have captured a federal seat in their 36-year history.

Green candidate Paul Manly won the constituency of Nanaimo-Ladysmith with about 38 per cent of the vote.

Party leader Elizabeth May holds a seat in the same province.

The Liberals, trying to recover from a political scandal just months ahead of an October election, ran a prominent local candidate but trailed in fourth place with about 11 per cent. They had come a close second in 2015, winning 23.5 per cent.

The official opposition Conservatives and left-leaning New Democrats both took about 24 per cent each.

Trudeau and the Liberals are mired in accusations of interference in a corporate corruption case that triggered the resignations of two cabinet members, the prime minister's top adviser and the head of the federal civil service.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith became vacant after the sitting legislator from the opposition New Democrats quit.

The New Democrats, who, like the Greens, compete with the Liberals for center-left voters, have struggled under Jagmeet Singh, the first person from an ethnic minority to lead a major political party in Canada.

Polls show the Conservatives have a good chance to topple Trudeau in the October election. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World