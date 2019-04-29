US commander overseeing Guantanamo Bay fired, says Southern Command

A view of the Guantanamo Bay complex in Cuba January 26, 2017. Its commander Rear Admiral John Ring has been removed from the post. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, April 29 — The US admiral in charge of the Guantanamo Bay detention centre in Cuba has been fired “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” US Southern Command said in a statement yesterday.

Rear Admiral John Ring was removed from the post on Saturday, the brief statement said, without giving details about why.

Jose Ruiz, a spokesman for Southern Command, which oversees Guantanamo, told Reuters the decision was the result of a monthlong investigation completed earlier in April, but declined to provide specifics.

The firing was first reported by The New York Times.

Ring had led Guantanamo since April 2018. General John Hussey, formerly the center's deputy commander, will now lead it in an acting capacity, the statement said.

"This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, humane, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population at GTMO," Southern Command said in its statement.

The Guantanamo detention centre, opened by Republican President George W. Bush to hold terrorism suspects captured overseas after the September 11, 2001, attacks, has become a byword for harsh detention practices that have opened the United States to accusations of torture.

President Barack Obama shrank its population while in office but failed to completely close the centre as he had once promised. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2018 to keep the centre open, and has discussed adding to its population. Since May 2018, Guantanamo has housed 40 prisoners. — Reuters