Gastroenteritis outbreak at Singapore school — 230 sick, two hospitalised

The authorities are investigating a gastroenteritis outbreak at Zhenghua Primary School in Singapore after about 200 students had symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and/or abdominal pain. — Google Maps pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 26 — Zhenghua Primary School in Bukit Panjang in Singapore has become the latest community to be hit by an gastroenteritis outbreak that has struck various places islandwide in the last six months.

The authorities reported that 230 people had developed symptoms as of Wednesday and two students were hospitalised. Both have since been discharged, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement yesterday.

The school’s principal Constance Loke told TODAY that on April 17 and 18, about 200 students experienced symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and/or abdominal pain.

Gastroenteritis, also commonly known as stomach flu, causes diarrhoea and vomiting. People can develop it through eating or drinking contaminated food items, touching contaminated objects and surfaces and putting their unwashed hands in their mouths, or having direct contact with those infected.

MOH and SFA are investigating the incident, and conducted a joint inspection of the school canteen on April 17.

Sixteen food handlers had to do stool screenings, and food and environmental swabs were taken for laboratory analysis.

The school canteen, which was closed on April 18, resumed partial operations on Wednesday. It will fully open again next Monday.

In the meantime, the school has hired a licensed caterer to provide packed food for students during recess and lunchtime.

More than 90 per cent of the affected students have since returned to school, including the two who were hospitalised.

Loke said that the school “is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant government agencies to ascertain the cause of the incident”.

Steps have been taken to sanitise common areas, water coolers, the canteen and classrooms.

“We also regularly remind canteen food handlers about the importance of food hygiene in the handling and preparation of food. Our food hygiene officer also conducts regular checks of the canteen stalls,” Loke added.

MOH and SFA advised those with gastroenteritis to rehydrate by drinking lots of fluids, and get medical attention if necessary.

Last week, five students at Prince George’s Park House, a residence hall in the National University of Singapore (NUS), were down with gastroenteritis.

Earlier this month, 22 residents from the Ridge View Residential College in NUS became ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food served at the halal food counter in the dining hall of the college.

Last month, more than 100 children across seven PCF Sparkletots pre-school centres fell ill from food poisoning. The outbreak was traced back to food prepared by Kate’s Catering.

From November to December last year, there were four high-profile outbreaks involving Tung Lok Millennium, high-end hotel Mandarin Orchard Singapore, popular supper joint Spize's River Valley outlet, and FoodTalks Caterer and Manufacturer. — TODAY