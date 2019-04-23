Trump to make state visit to UK June 3-5

US President Donald Trump and the first Lady Melania Trump leave the US ambassador's residence, Winfield House, in London, Britain, July 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 23 — US President Donald Trump will make a state visit to Britain hosted by Queen Elizabeth II on June 3-5 during which he will also meet Prime Minister Theresa May, officials said today.

“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. — AFP