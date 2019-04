A suspected suicide bomber enters St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019 in this still image taken from a CCTV handout footage of Easter Sunday attacks released on April 23, 2019. — CCTV/Siyatha News handout pic via Reuters

BEIRUT, April 23 — The Islamic State group today claimed a series of bombings that killed more than 320 people in Sri Lanka.

“Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters,” said a statement released by IS propaganda agency Amaq. — AFP