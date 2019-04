Crime scene officials inspect the site of a bomb blast inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. — Reuters/Stringer pic

COLOMBO, April 22 — Sri Lankan authorities ordered a curfew in the capital, Colombo, for a second day today, from 8pm (1430 GMT) to 4am (2230 GMT) tomorrow, the government information department said, a day after a string of bombs killed 290 people and wounded about 500.

Security forces are carrying out searches across the island to search for those behind the bombs at churches and hotels. No group has claimed responsibility. — Reuters