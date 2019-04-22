Five dead as buildings collapse in Philippine quake

Employees are seen at an open area in Manila, after an earthquake rocked the Philippines April 22, 2019. A powerful earthquake rocked the Philippines, sending thousands of people fleeing high-rises in Manila as buildings shook. — AFP pic

MANILA, April 22 — Five people were killed when at least two buildings collapsed as a strong earthquake rocked the northern Philippines, a local official said.

Three bodies have been pulled out of a collapsed building in the town of Porac, while an old woman and her grandchild were crushed to death by another building in the town of Lubao, provincial governor Lilia Pineda told ABS-CBN television.

“The quake has caused a blackout,” she said, hampering rescue efforts in the early evening as night closed in. — AFP