Comedian Zelenskiy keeps Ukraine presidential poll lead

Ukrainian actor and candidate in Ukraine’s presidential race Volodymyr Zelenskiy February 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

KIEV, April 18 — Comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a political novice who plays a fictional president in a popular TV series, has kept his lead in Ukraine’s presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published today.

The poll by research body Reiting showed Zelenskiy on 57.9 per cent of votes and incumbent Petro Poroshenko on 21.7 per cent. Reiting polled 3,000 voters in all regions, except annexed Crimea, from April 12 to 16.

The previous poll made by Reiting in April 5-10 gave Zelenskiy 61 per cent of votes while Poroshenko received 24 per cent.

Poroshenko and Zelenskiy will meet in the second round of Ukraine’s presidential election, which will take place on April 21. Zelenskiy won nearly twice as many votes as Poroshenko in the first round, on March 31. — Reuters