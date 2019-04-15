Belgian man charged with terrorism offence

Emergency services take care of wounded people outside the Maalbeek metro station in Brussels on March 21, 2016 after a blast at this station located near the EU institutions. ― AFP pic

BRUSSELS, April 15 — A young Belgian man arrested at the weekend has been charged with participating in the activities of a terrorist group, Belgian federal prosecutors said today.

The man identified as Jimmy K. was formally charged yesterday following reports he had been detained south of the capital Brussels on Saturday.

“He was charged by the investigating judge with participation in the activities of a terrorist group,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It said searches were carried out in Wavre, where media reported he was arrested on Saturday, and in Comines, both in the southern French-speaking parts of Belgium.

It said no weapons or explosives were found following the arrest of the 22-year-old man.

Jihadists have carried out a number of attacks in the last few years, including suicide bombings at a Brussels metro station and the international airport on March 22, 2016.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others. — AFP