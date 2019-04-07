Libya strongman forces announce air raid on Tripoli suburb

Colonel Mohamed Ghnouno, the spokesman of GNA Libyan Armed Forces, speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya April 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

TRIPOLI, April 7 — Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said today they carried out their first air strike on a suburb of Tripoli, where loyalist fighters announced a “counteroffensive” to defend the capital.

The announcement of the air raid was made on the Facebook page of the “media office” of Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army as fighting raged around 50km south of Tripoli.

Forces loyal to Haftar have pressed on with their assault since Thursday despite international calls to halt hostilities.

In the capital, the spokesman for forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Colonel Mohamed Gnounou, said that counteroffensive “Volcano of Anger” was aimed at “purging all Libyan cities of aggressor and illegitimate forces”.

Libya has struggled to counter unrest since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi, leaving dozens of militia to fill the void and ally with either the GNA or a rival administration in the east backed by Haftar.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj yesterday accused Haftar of betraying him and warned of a “war without a winner”. — AFP