KAMPALA, April 3 — Gunmen who kidnapped an American tourist and her driver in a Ugandan national park have demanded a ransom of US$500,000 (RM2.03 million), police said today as they launched a hunt for the perpetrators.

“The kidnappers, using the victim’s phone, have demanded US$500,000. We strongly believe this ransom is the reason behind the kidnap,” said a statement from police spokeswoman Polly Namaye. — AFP