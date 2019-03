Rescue team members and firefighters search for victims at a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 31 — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck 27 kilometres north of the city of Santa Elena on the coast of Ecuador today, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 18.5 km, the USGS said. — Reuters