Trump to host Egypt’s Sisi on April 9

In this file photo taken September 24, 2018, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at the start of a bilateral meeting in New York. Trump will host his al-Sisi at the White House on April 9, 2019, to discuss military, economic and counterterrorism cooperation between their countries. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 29 — US President Donald Trump will host his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House on April 9 to discuss military, economic and counterterrorism cooperation between their countries.

The pair “will discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt and building on our robust military, economic and counterterrorism cooperation,” the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders will also discuss developments and shared priorities in the region, including enhancing regional economic integration and addressing ongoing conflicts, and Egypt’s longstanding role as a lynchpin of regional stability.”

One of Washington’s biggest allies in the Middle East, Cairo has received US$40 billion (RM163.2 billion) in US military aid and US$30 billion in economic aid since 1980. — AFP