Singapore environment agency says ‘burning smell’ in the air should lessen in two weeks

An ‘intermittent burning smell’ has been reported in many parts of Singapore over the past few weeks. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 29 — If you have been detecting a burning smell in the air, it is because of smoke plumes from Johor, and this should get better over the next one or two weeks, Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

With Southern Johor having hot, dry weather due to the dry phase of the north-east monsoon, a number of hotspots with smoke plumes in the area have resulted in an “intermittent burning smell” in many parts of Singapore over the past few weeks, NEA said in a statement yesterday.

However, inter-monsoon conditions — meaning an increase in rain showers — are expected in early April, and this should help to reduce the occurrence of the burning smell, it added.

In terms of air quality, the NEA reported that as of 8.24pm yesterday, the Pollution Standards Index across Singapore has ranged from 52 to 67 — in the moderate range.

The hourly readings for PM2.5 have been in the Band I (Normal) range since 11pm on Wednesday night.

PM2.5 are tiny particulate matter up to 2.5 micrometres or microns in size and are pollutants associated with haze.

Given the present air quality, the public can continue with their normal activities, NEA added.

Separately, there were concerns over the readings displayed on the World Air Quality Index website (aqicn.org), where PM2.5 levels in Singapore were shown to have reached unhealthy levels at some periods in the last 24 hours.

The NEA clarified on its website that aqicn.org relies on NEA’s own PM2.5 data.

Aqicn.org also uses a different computing system from NEA and the two systems are not comparable.

“We are closely monitoring the air quality and will provide updates on any significant changes to the air quality situation,” NEA said in its statement. — TODAY