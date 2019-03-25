White House: Trump has no problem with release of Mueller report

US President Donald Trump returns to the White House on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC after spending the weekend in Florida. Trump declared he had been completely exonerated after his campaign was cleared of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election campaign. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 25 — US President Donald Trump would have no problem with the release of the Mueller report into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US election, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said today.

“I don’t think the president has any problem with it,” Sanders said on NBC’s Today show. “He’s more than happy for any of this stuff to come out because he knows exactly what did and what didn’t happen and now frankly the rest of America knows.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence that Trump or his campaign conspired with a Russian effort to influence the election in his favour, but stopped short of exonerating the president of obstruction of justice.

Attorney-General Bill Barr, however, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against Trump.

Trump, who had said before Mueller’s conclusions were relayed to Congress that the report should be released, called the outcome a “complete and total exoneration” despite Mueller’s caveat on obstruction.

Echoing Trump, Sanders said the American public knows “there was no collusion, they know there was no obstruction and it’s a complete and total exoneration of the president.” — AFP