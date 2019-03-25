Shooter kills five in China’s Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, March 25 — A person wielding a gun killed five people in northern China before being arrested by police, local authorities said today.

Police seized bullets from the suspect, who was wounded in the incident, said local officials from Kailu district in Tongliao — a city in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region — citing a police statement.

The shooting happened at around 3.30pm (0730 GMT) and the case is under investigation, according to a statement posted on the local government’s official Twitter-like Weibo account. — AFP