German police arrest 11 to foil 'Islamist attack plot'

German police have detained 11 suspects for planning an 'Islamist terrorist attack.' — Handout via Reuters

BERLIN, March 23 — German police arrested 11 people yesterday accused of having planned an “Islamist terrorist attack” using guns and a vehicle, prosecutors said.

The suspects, whose nationalities were not specified, had plotted to “kill as many 'non-believers' as possible,” Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement.

Some 200 police commandos carried out raids in the states of Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The chief suspects were two brothers aged 31 from the city of Wiesbaden and a 21-year-old from Offenbach.

They had allegedly made contact with various arms dealers, rented a large vehicle and amassed cash to cover the expenses.

Police were investigating 10 of those detained for terror-financing and criminal conspiracy. They were aged between 20 and 42 and lived in Frankfurt, Offenbach, Wiesbaden and Mainz.

During the raids, police confiscated several knives, more than €20,000 (RM92,320) in cash, small amounts of drugs and written and electronic documents.

Germany is on the alert following several jihadist attacks in recent years.

The most deadly was committed in 2016 by 23-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, who killed 12 people when he stole a truck and ploughed it through a Berlin Christmas market. —AFP