Trump rails against Mueller report

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC March 22, 2019. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, March 22 — President Donald Trump went on air today to double down on his attempt to discredit a massive probe into his campaign’s links to Russia, which is expected to be released shortly.

Ever since the investigation run by independent prosecutor and former FBI director Robert Mueller began nearly two years ago Trump has insisted that it is a “witch hunt” and a “hoax.”

In an interview with Fox television today, he called the probe “nonsense.”

Trump and his 2016 election campaign are being investigated for possible improper or illegal links to the Kremlin.

Mueller has determined that Russian agents tried to influence the election in favour of Trump and it has also emerged that Trump was looking into a massive potential real estate deal in Moscow that year, despite previous denials.

However, it remains unknown whether the prosecutor will find any smoking gun tying Trump to a Russian influence campaign. Mueller is also looking into allegations that Trump tried to obstruct justice by impeding the probe.

A report by Mueller is expected to be delivered to Attorney-General William Barr in the near future. Barr would then decide how much of the report could be made public, although there is huge political pressure for the findings to be released.

In the Fox interview, Trump repeated his attempt to dismiss Mueller’s legitimacy, calling him “a man that didn’t get any votes — he’s going to write a report on me.”

“People will not stand for it,” Trump said.

He defended himself against the obstruction of justice allegations, saying: “There was no collusion — that was a hoax. But he (Trump) obstructed in fighting against the hoax. OK? Think about that one for a second.” — AFP