US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un smile during a meeting at the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi February 28, 2019. — AFP pic

SEOUL, March 22 — North Korea has pulled its staff out of an inter-Korean liaison office, Seoul said today, weeks after leader Kim Jong-un’s summit with US President Donald Trump ended without agreement.

The office in the Northern city of Kaesong was opened in September as the two Koreas knitted closer ties, but the South’s vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung told reporters Pyongyang had “notified the South they are pulling out of the liaison office”. — AFP