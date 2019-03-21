Tan Cheng Bock’s new Singapore party receives in-principle approval to be registered

Tan Cheng Bock, a former Member of Parliament, applied in January 2019 to set up a political party. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 21 — The political party started by former presidential hopeful Tan Cheng Bock has received in-principle approval from the Registry of Societies, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

“The application to register the ‘Progress Singapore Party’ has received in-principle approval from the Registry of Societies (ROS), subject to the acceptance of its constitution and payment of the registration fee,” MHA added.

In January, Tan, 78, who used to be a Member of Parliament with the People’s Action Party, announced that he and 11 others had applied to start the Progress Singapore Party.

On Saturday, Tan said on Facebook that the in-principle approval from ROS was subject to the party accepting some amendments made by the registry to its constitution.

“We have proposed some minor changes to the ROS’s amendments and are now waiting for (its) final reply,” he wrote.

In its statement, the MHA said that it was unable to provide details on the discussions with regard to the party constitution.

Once a society is registered, details such as the name, place of business and date of registration will be published in the Government Gazette and available on the ROS website. — TODAY