Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

This photo taken on March 16, 2019 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in Xiangning county in Linfen city in China’s northern Shanxi province. — AFP pic

BEIJING, March 21 — Rescuers have retrieved the body of a final missing person in a northern China landslide, bringing the death toll to 20, local officials said today.

The incident last Friday in Shanxi province flattened several residential buildings and a public bathhouse. Authorities initially reported 10 deaths and 10 missing people.

“As of 11.22am (0322 GMT) on March 21, the last missing person in the... landslide has been found,” the Shanxi Fire Department said in a statement on its official social media page.

“There were 20 casualties in this incident.”

The post was accompanied by pictures of orange-clad rescuers carrying what appeared to be a filled body bag on a stretcher.

The cause of the landslide has not been confirmed. — AFP