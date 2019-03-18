Malay Mail

Two dead in incident at N. Ireland hotel, cause unknown, say police

Published 2 hours ago on 18 March 2019

Screengrab of the tweet by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
COOKSTOWN, March 18 — Two people have died in an incident during a St Patrick's Day event at a hotel in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, police said last night on Twitter.

“While the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene,” the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a tweet.

Police said they were investigating and called on parents of children attending the event at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown to pick up their children from a designated collection point at the hotel. — Reuters

