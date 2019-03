Handout still image taken from CCTV footage shows a man who has been named as a suspect in Monday's shooting in Utrecht. ― Reuters pic

UTRECHT, March 18 — Dutch police released a picture of a Turkish-born man they are hunting over a shooting on a tram in Utrecht today that left one dead and several injured.

"The police are asking you to look out for 37-year-old Gokman Tanis (born in Turkey) in connection with the incident this morning," Utrecht police said on Twitter, adding: "Do not approach him." — AFP