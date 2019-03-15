Russian space rocket lifts off with astronauts who survived rocket failure

The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Aleksey Ovchinin of Russia, Nick Hague and Christina Koch of the US blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, March 15 — A Russian-made Soyuz rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan yesterday, carrying three astronauts into space, two of whom survived a mid-air rocket failure in October.

The Soyuz MS-12 took off at 19:14 GMT, as planned, and is due to bring Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and US astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch to the International Space Station around eight hours later.

For Ovchinin and Hague, it is the first flight since an emergency landing two minutes after they blasted off on October 11, 2018.

An investigation showed then that the abortive launch was caused by a sensor damaged during the rocket’s assembly at the cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

This week, Ovchinin and Hague said they were confident this time about reaching the International Space Station, though they said a small fault had been discovered on their rocket during final checks. — Reuters