Running out of money, workers in Singapore salary protest face uncertain future

Singapore police officers were seen talking to more than 30 foreign workers at the site of the old Central Provident Fund building in the Central Business District in Singapore March 6, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, March 9 — The migrant workers who staged a sit-down protest at the old Central Provident Fund (CPF) building site earlier this week met Ministry of Manpower (MOM) representatives yesterday morning to give details of the salaries they are owed.

Zhang Jin Kun, one of more than 40 workers who turned up at MOM Services Centre in Bendemeer Road, told TODAY that he was owed S$11,688 over the past three months.

The 51-year-old woodwork manager said that he is “troubled” because he did not know how much of the owed sum he will eventually receive and whether he will have a job or be repatriated to China.

He added that he will get further updates only when he and other affected workers meet MOM representatives again on March 18.

“I cannot work,” Zhang said in Mandarin. “All I can do is just sleep at home and keep my mind off this problem.

“My phone’s pre-paid card is running out (of money), my cash is running out, too.”

The workers from Stargood Construction started their sit-down protest on Monday, claiming that they were owed nearly S$300,000 in payment for their work, which was carried out on the site of the old CPF building in the Central Business District from December 2018 to February 2019.

Stargood Construction’s owner Lin Jie Biao, 33, said that the amount owed is now S$230,000 as he had paid off some S$70,000 after borrowing from friends and family.

TODAY understands that some of the workers have had their work permits temporarily suspended. MOM was unable to give more details as the case is still under investigation.

Another affected worker, Ding Hang Hang, 53, a construction foreman, said that the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) helped them with procuring groceries, which the centre said were sponsored.

Workers face uncertain future

Salary woes aside, these workers could also face eviction from their dormitories.

Stargood Construction had apparently stopped paying rent last month, but a two-month deposit that the company previously paid will be covering their rent until the end of March.

MWC’s executive director Bernard Menon said: “We will be given advance notice before these workers face eviction.

“If we are unable to work out a suitable arrangement with the dormitory to continue housing them we can put them up in MWC’s own shelter.”

MWC has been working with these affected migrant workers since Wednesday afternoon and its “immediate priority” is the welfare of these workers, MWC’s chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said in a statement.

Stargood Construction’s owner Lin, who was at the meeting with MOM, said he hopes that his workers can get their salary soon and go back home to their families or get another job.

“The workers are the greatest victims,” he said. “I wish they can move on with their lives.”

Shimizu Corporation, the main contractor at the old CPF building worksite, said that it will be assisting MWC by tapping its network of contacts to find subcontractors that can take on the displaced workers.

MWC will also work with the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management to seek alternative employment for the affected workers.

Ding, the construction foreman, said in Mandarin: “If I can still work here (in Singapore), I will. I just hope that the owed payment can be quickly settled, as soon as possible.” — TODAY