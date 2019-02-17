Trump’s nominee for UN ambassador withdraws, says State Department

File photo showing State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert speaking during a briefing at the State Department in Washington November 30, 2017. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 17 — US President Donald Trump’s choice to be US ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn from consideration for the job for family reasons, according to a statement issued by the State Department yesterday.

“The past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration,” Nauert, who was State Department spokeswoman before being chosen for the UN job, said in the statement.

Trump had announced he would nominate Nauert for the UN position on Dec 7. Nauert, a former host on the conservative Fox News Channel before joining the State Department, would have replaced Nikki Haley, who resigned at the end of 2018.

After Trump announced his intention to nominate her, Democrats criticized Nauert as lacking diplomatic experience. — Reuters