One dead, four injured in Spanish train collision

Rescue personnel inspect the site of a train crash near Manresa, Spain February 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 9 — A train driver died and four people were seriously injured in northeast Spain yesterday when two trains collided head-on outside Barcelona, the rail company and emergency services said.

The crash occurred during the after-work rush hour, near Castellgali some 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the Catalan capital, national rail company Renfe said in a statement.

The collision claimed the life of a 26-year-old driver and severely injured four passengers, while another 100 suffered minor injuries, the emergency services said on Twitter.

Sixty-five people were unharmed.

Renfe said an investigation was opened into the crash.

In November, one person died and 49 others were injured on the same line when a landslide caused a train to derail. — AFP