JUNE 10 — For decades, marketers relied on celebrities, spokespersons, and carefully crafted advertisements to influence consumer decisions. Today, however, influence is increasingly coming from a different source: the everyday experiences of ordinary individuals shared through digital platforms.

In the age of POV (point-of-view) content, consumers are no longer persuaded solely by what brands say. Instead, they are influenced by what they see others experience.

Point-of-view (POV) content, now common across Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Facebook Stories, TikTok and lifestyle blogs, allows consumers to experience products, services, destinations and lifestyles through the eyes of others. Whether it is a restaurant review, a travel diary, a shopping haul, or a “day in my life” video, consumers are no longer merely receiving information; they are immersing themselves in someone else’s experience.

This shift has important implications for Malaysian consumer behaviour. Traditionally, consumers evaluated products based on price, quality, features and brand reputation. Increasingly, however, decisions are influenced by relatability and lived experiences. Consumers are drawn to content that feels authentic, personal and trustworthy. A recommendation from a relatable individual may carry more influence than a professionally produced advertisement.

One reason POV content resonates strongly with Malaysian consumers is its ability to inspire. Unlike traditional advertising that focuses on product features and sales messages, POV content connects audiences with real and relatable experiences. Whether it is a junior doctor sharing the realities of a demanding workday, a tourist discovering the cultural uniqueness of a destination, or a university student documenting the excitement of campus life, viewers can easily imagine themselves in similar situations. The appeal often lies not in the product or service itself, but in the possibility of achieving a desired lifestyle, experience or personal aspiration.

POV content is powerful because it allows consumers to experience events through another person’s perspective. Rather than observing from a distance, viewers become immersed in the narrative and emotionally connected to the experience. As consumers mentally place themselves within the story, the content becomes more authentic, memorable and influential.

The new currency of trust

Trust is being redefined in the digital marketplace. Malaysian consumers increasingly seek recommendations from individuals they perceive as relatable rather than relying solely on brand-generated messages. Over time, content creators build familiarity and credibility by sharing everyday routines, personal challenges, achievements and honest opinions in ways that feel genuine and unscripted.

This shift has also redistributed influence. Traditionally, brands relied heavily on celebrity endorsers and spokespersons to shape consumer perceptions. Today, an unknown content creator sharing a genuine experience can generate greater engagement and trust than a celebrity-backed campaign. While celebrities continue to play an important role in building awareness, consumers increasingly ask, “What does someone like me actually experience?” rather than “What does the celebrity recommend?” Authenticity, relatability and transparency are becoming more influential than fame itself.

The influence of POV content extends beyond trust and inspiration. Digital platforms have become spaces for social learning, where consumers observe how others work, travel, study, save money and manage their daily lives. Through repeated exposure, these behaviours become normalised and are often adopted. Malaysians are increasingly influenced not only by the products others use but also by the habits, routines and lifestyles demonstrated online.

Consumers increasingly turn to POV content on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels to shape purchasing decisions and lifestyle choices. — Pexels pic

Consumption behaviour is therefore shaped less by promotional messages and more by observation and imitation.

This phenomenon reflects a broader transformation in the digital marketplace. Increasingly, consumers seek experiences, meanings and identities that align with who they are or who they aspire to become. Products and brands have become symbols through which individuals express their values, aspirations and sense of self.

In many ways, consumers are no longer buying products; they are buying into stories. They are purchasing narratives of success, wellness, adventure, sustainability, achievement and belonging. The product often becomes secondary to the meaning it represents.

The expanding influence of POV content

The implications of POV culture extend far beyond retail. Prospective students watch “a day in university life” videos before selecting a programme. Travellers explore destinations through immersive content before making bookings, while financial consumers increasingly learn from the experiences of peers navigating investment and budgeting decisions. The power of POV content lies in making information more relatable, accessible and personally relevant.

The same trend is visible across healthcare, education, tourism and public communication. Organisations are increasingly recognising that audiences engage more deeply with lived experiences than with conventional promotional messages.

From a marketing perspective, this represents a shift from information-driven marketing to experience-driven marketing. Consumers no longer engage with content solely to obtain information. They seek entertainment, inspiration, social connection and a sense of belonging. The most effective brands are therefore not necessarily those that communicate the loudest, but those that enable consumers to experience products and services through credible, relatable and meaningful narratives.

However, the rise of POV culture also raises important questions. Are consumers making independent choices, or are they increasingly influenced by curated digital experiences? Are purchasing decisions driven by genuine needs or by the desire to replicate lifestyles observed online?

As artificial intelligence makes content creation easier and more sophisticated, distinguishing between authentic experiences and carefully constructed narratives may become increasingly challenging. The line between reality and representation is becoming blurred, highlighting the growing importance of digital literacy and critical consumption.

For businesses, future marketing success may depend less on how loudly brands communicate and more on how effectively they enable consumers to experience products through authentic and relatable storytelling. For consumers, the challenge is to remain aware of how these borrowed perspectives shape their preferences, aspirations and decisions.

Ultimately, the question facing Malaysian consumers is no longer whether digital content influences behaviour. The more important question is: whose perspective is influencing it?

* The author is a Professor of Marketing at the Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.